Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar? Director Anees Bazmee breaks silence on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Director Anees Bazmee has finally opened up about the casting of Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar in his next – ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

The current hot discussion in Bollywood, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ has got yet another update regarding the casting of the movie, and this time it is none other than the director Bazmee himself, who has responded to the fans’ confusion about whether Akshay Kumar or Kartik Aaryan will play Raju – one-third of the lead trio – in the comedy threequel.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, like everyone else in the industry, seems like Bazmee is also unaware of the final casting, despite being roped in to helm the direction of the film. In one of the recent outings with a local media outlet of the country, he confirmed, “I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates.”

About the casting, Bazmee said, “The producers haven’t told me about Kartik [Aaryan] or Akshay [Kumar].”

“They told me that they want me to direct the film. So I asked them how do we work out the dates.”

He added, “I have already directed two films for them [production banner] – Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how.”

Also read: Suniel Shetty gives update on ‘Hera Pheri 3’

About the comedy cult classic, the first two parts of the franchise were headlined by A-list actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as the lead trio. Now with these constant entries and exits of actors in the cast, ‘Hera Pheri 3’ makers are yet to unveil more details about Anees Bazmee directorial.

Indian media reports suggest that the project is currently in the scripting and pre-production phase, and is expected to go on floors sometime next year.

Comments