‘Hera Pheri 3’: Kartik Aaryan not playing Akshay Kumar’s Raju?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will not replace Akshay Kumar as Raju in the upcoming comedy film “Hera Pheri 3“ because the writers have dropped the character from the movie.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The rumours of Kartik Aaryan filling Akshay Kumar’s boots for the highly anticipated Bollywood comedy were making rounds after the “Bachchan Pandey“ star refused to reprise his role in the third installment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

However, Indian news agency E-Times stated that there will be no Raju in the film.

It is pertinent to mention that Akshay Kumar citing reservations with the script and screenplay as the excuse.

Related – “Hera Pheri” original cast reunite for third installment

“The film was offered to me, I was told about it,” he said. “But the screenplay, script and everything… I was not satisfied; I was not happy with it. I have to just not say it, I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out. I took a step behind.

“For me, it’s a part of my life, my journey in a huge way. I feel very sad too. I feel very sad that I’m unable to do it because I am not happy with how the things have changed… with the creative thing. I am not happy with it so, I just backed out.”

Akshay Kumar thanked the fans for their support and apologized to fans for making such a decision.

Comments