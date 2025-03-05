‘Hera Pheri’ to re-release in theatres for 25th anniversary?

Amid the ongoing trend of re-releases in Bollywood, film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah addresses the possibility of bringing back his cult comedy ‘Hera Pheri’ in theatres, on its 25th anniversary this month.

Iconic trio Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty-led comedy classic ‘Hera Pheri’, which first arrived in theatres in March 2000, is about to complete 25 years of its release, and if reports are to be believed, the title might follow in the ongoing re-release trend on its silver jubilee.

However, when asked to film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah about the development, he shared, “This is a decision I’ll not take alone. On paper, I am the owner of the film but morally, Akshay ji, Paresh ji and Suniel ji also own the film as much.”

“So, we’ll jointly take the decision,” he maintained.

“I am sure whenever we re-release it, it’ll lead to a storm at the box office,” Nadiadwallah added. “The fascinating thing is that it’s been 19 years since Phir Hera Pheri (2006) was released and 25 years since Hera Pheri was released. Yet, we have not made any conscious effort or given any monetary effort to keep it alive. Yeh apne aap hua hai (This has happened on its own)!”

Notably, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan’s directorial ‘Hera Pheri’, written by Neeraj Vora, is the Bollywood remake of the Malayalam-language crime thriller ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’. The title starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in the lead, along with Tabu, Gulshan Grover, Om Puri and Asrani among others.

The title which initially opened to mixed reviews from critics and achieved only moderate success at the Box Office, has evolved into a cult classic over the years.

