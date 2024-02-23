Here are the candidates for PA speaker, deputy speaker

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Malik Ahmed Khan and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Ahmed Khan Bhachar submitted nomination papers for the Punjab Assembly speaker’s slot, ARY News reported.

According to details, after the oath-taking of the newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly, nomination papers for the speaker and deputy speaker positions have been submitted.

Malik Zahir Iqbal of the PML-N has submitted nomination papers for the deputy speaker’s slot while Moin Riaz would be the SIC’s contestant for the post.

Secretary Punjab Assembly Amir Habib received the nomination papers from the aspirants.

Meanwhile, the secretary accepted nomination papers submitted by all the candidates after scrutiny. The elections for speaker and deputy speaker slots will be held on Saturday.

Read More: Punjab Assembly: New MPAs take oath in maiden session

Earlier in the day, the incumbent Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan administered oath to 313 newly elected MPAs of the provincial assembly in the inaugural session.

Speaker Sibatin Khan administered the oath to as many as 215 members of the PML-N and its allies including chief minister’s nominee Maryam Nawaz.

The speaker also administered oath to 97 members belonging to the SIC.

After the induction of independent MPA-elects in the party, PML-N has become the largest party in the Punjab Assembly which has announced to form government in the province as Maryam Nawaz its head.