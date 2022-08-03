Here is how you can earn by eating candies

A candy company is offering a job in which a hopeful can become a millionaire by just eating sweet treats at their home.

Candy Funhouse, which retails items from liquorice to chocolates online, has a position open for a Chief Candy Officer. They are offering a salary of $100,000 Canadian. Moreover, the employee does not have to come to the office too.

Hiring: CHIEF CANDY OFFICER! 🍭 Are you passionate about CANDY, POP CULTURE and FUN? Get paid 6 figures to lead our Candyologists. Job is open to ages 5+, you can even apply on behalf of your kid! #DreamJob #hiring #careers #candy pic.twitter.com/p9mmlPg5R6 — Candy Funhouse (@candyfunhouseca) July 19, 2022

The employee will be the head taste tester of “all things fun” and lead candy board meetings. Even five-year-old children can apply with permission from parents.

Jamil Hejazi, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, was not surprised by the overwhelming response to the job opening announcement.

“Imagine your best memories around candy, and having that every day at work,” he said in an interview with a foreign news agency. He refuted the rumours of applicants having to eat 3,500 pieces of candy per month.

“That would be 117 a day. That’s too many,” he said.

The job offer became a sensation. Children and adults have applied for the position. The clips of kids applying for the job are on the internet.

Earlier, a United States company named FinanceBuzz was paying over $1,000 to just watch horror movies.

According to a foreign news agency, the employee – after landing the job – was to watch 13 horror flicks and get their heart rates recorded.

Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle were the 13 movies that need to be seen after landing the job.

The position called “Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst” recorded the heartbeats of the viewer.

A selected employee would earn $1,300 and receive a Fitbit that recorded the heart rate. Moreover, a $50 gift card was given to the employee to have his expenses for the movies covered.

After watching the movies, the selected candidate was to rank movies according to their budget size predictions.

