Here is how you can get Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series tickets

The tickets for the forthcoming One Day International (ODI) series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will go on sale online from Tuesday, November 4.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), online tickets will be available from 12:00 p.m. tomorrow.

“Tickets for the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will go on sale online from 12pm on Tuesday, 4 November,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Fans can purchase tickets online at pcb.tcs.com.pk, while details regarding the sale of physical tickets at TCS Express Centres will be announced in due course,” it added.

The ODI series will commence on November 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the remaining two ODIs on November 13 and 15 at the same venue.

The opening two matches tickets for the General enclosures (Miran Bakhsh, Sohail Tanvir) will be available at PKR 200, whereas for the third ODI, they will be priced at PKR 300.

Meanwhile, tickets for the First-Class enclosures (Shoaib Akhtar, Yasir Arafat) will be priced at PKR 300 for the opening two matches and PKR 400 for the final ODI.

Premium enclosures (Azhar Mahmood, Javed Miandad) can purchase tickets at PKR 400 for the first and second ODIs and PKR 500 for the third.

Moreover, for hospitality boxes, fans could contact the PCB head office.

For the unversed, the ODI series will be followed by a tri-series involving Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe. The series will commence on 17 November.

Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan

11 November – First ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

13 November – Second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

15 November – Third ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Tri-Series T20I Tournament (Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe)

17 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

19 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

22 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

23 November – Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

25 November – Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

27 November – Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29 November –Final, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore