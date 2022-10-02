Here is how you can read deleted messages on WhatsApp

The world’s most used messaging application WhatsApp has introduced many a feature in the near past to enhance its experience. But one feature that annoys most users is the ‘This message was deleted’ text, which appears when someone deletes a message they sent.

This text just adds to the person’s curiosity about what was sent.

But, there is a way around this. You can read the deleted message by using this little trick.

You will just need to install a third-party application that would show you any deleted messages.

Wanna know how to do it?

Step 1: Install the ‘Get Deleted Messages’ app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Give permissions to the app, providing it access to your notification.

Once done, you are all set.

Step 3: Now when someone deletes a message, you can just open this app to check the deleted message.

You will need to give it permission to work in the background. Of course, you can change that anytime in your phone’s Settings > Apps & Notifications. Apart from this, the app will also ask permission for Notification and Storage.

However, there is a catch.

This third-party app reads WhatsApp messages from your phone’s notifications panel and then shows you.

This means that if you have the chatbox open and the other person deletes a message, you will not be able to see it in the app.

Also Read: WhatsApp banned 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

Once the messages get deleted, they are not visible on WhatsApp, but you can see them on the ”Get Deleted Messages” app.

Comments