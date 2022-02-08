Here’s why Queen Elizabeth approves Camilla as Queen Consort

A Royal Historian Robert Lacey disclosed that Queen Elizabeth was ‘looking at the future’ when she wished for Camilla to be called Queen Consort.

In a message shared on the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth becoming a monarch, it was put out: “when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me”.

“It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service”, the message further read.

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022

Speaking about this decision of the reigning monarch to a foreign magazine, Robert Lacey, a Royal Historian stated, “In the message, she was acknowledging her own mortality and looking to the future. As she thought about her father George VI, she would have also thought about her mother and the importance she played as a partner to him.”

“And then, of course, with the passing of Prince Philip, she is considering the sacrifices and difficulties of being a consort,” Lacey added, “This was the big remaining question mark and it has now been resolved.”

A message from The Prince of Wales on the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s Accession. 🔗 https://t.co/YguFitwY2T pic.twitter.com/u1wYi2u2mw — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 6, 2022

Acknowledging the Queen’s wish, Prince Charles stated, “We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

