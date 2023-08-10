28.9 C
Here’s all you need to know about Pakistan’s first-ever music policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved the first-ever music policy of Pakistan during its last meeting held on Wednesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, said Marriyum Aurangzeb in her Twitter post.

Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said that the new music policy will address the problems related to piracy copy rights and others facing the music industry.

Public performance production distribution duration mechanical and communication rights are being integrated into legal structure.

The main features of Pakistan music policy are:

  • Preservation of Pakistan’s rich musical heritage
  • Promotion and development of the present music landscape
  • Protection of musical works through legal framework that is convenient for artists to use and comprehensive in its implementation and able to adapt to technological advancements.

Since the 1970s, she said, “no policy parameters, including legislative and administrative, for the music industry have been introduced. The new policy will fully protect the copyright, which help compose quality music for masses.”

