Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Robert the doll’

You might have seen scary Halloween characters across the world but this horrifying doll will make you hold your breath.

The scary ‘Robert the doll’ is the most haunted doll in the world. It was gifted to Robert Eugene Otto by a maid in 1905.

It is believed that the doll has caused many accidents and divorces. The love Eugene had for this doll was priceless. He made a separate house for the doll and made sure that everything in that house was perfect and also named her after himself.

Everything was going well until people started noticing that there is something wrong with this doll. Many passersby saw the doll moving around the house.

The doll’s expression used to change during conversations. Eugene kept the doll even though he knew that his wife hate the haunted toy.

After their death, many people heard footsteps and giggles sounds late at night.

Read more: DAY CARE WORKERS CHARGED WITH CHILD ABUSE FOR SCARING KIDS WITH HALLOWEEN MASKS

Earlier, five Day Care employees from Hamilton were criminally charged with child abuse after a video from earlier this month, showing a daycare employee scaring children with a Halloween mask, surfaced on the internet.

Four of the employees including Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman, and Shyenne Shelton were charged with felony child abuse.

While the fifth daycare employee Traci Hutson was charged with simple abuse against a minor and failing to report abuse.

Footage from October 4 shows a Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton employee wearing a mask as children shout and yell in the background.

The video also displays the employee wearing the mask getting in a child’s face and screaming.

The person wearing the mask can be overheard ordering the children to “clean up” and “act good.”

The Day Care owner said that a similar incident was filmed in September, but she was not informed of the incidents until the video surfaced on social media this month.

