Here’s How Scented Candles Are Harmful to Your Health

Burning scented candles makes your home smell good, add soft light and relax but do you know scented candles can be harmful to your health here’s how.

When you burn a candle, you release hydrocarbons — chemical compounds consisting of hydrogen and carbon — into the air.

In particular, burning candles releases trace quantities of toluene and benzene. We commonly use toluene in paint thinners and adhesives.

Without proper ventilation, toluene exposure can irritate your eyes, nose, throat and skin. It can also cause headaches, dizziness, confusion and anxiety.

 

Benzene is a gas emitted by forest fires, volcanoes, and burning coal or oil. We use benzene primarily in industrial and pharmaceutical settings, but the vast majority (90%) of all benzene exposure occurs as a consequence of smoking.

Benzene is carcinogenic, having been found to increase the risk of leukemia and other blood cancers.

