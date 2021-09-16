Here’s how this university professor grows 40 different fruits on single tree

As technology continues to evolve with time, we get stunned by hearing stories and news about amazing discoveries. An American university professor has come up with a tree in which different fruits are grown.



A foreign news agency reported that Sam Van Aken, who has several art awards to his name, started working on the idea named the “Tree of 40 Fruit” back in 2008 when he grafter different vegetables for an art exhibition. It then became his passion.

The university professor said his creation is an “artwork”.

“I see the tree as an artwork,” he said in an interview with a foreign news agency. “Like the hoaxes I was doing, I want the tree to interrupt and transform the everyday.”

He added: “When the tree unexpectedly blossoms in different colours, or you see these different types of fruit hanging from its branches, it not only changes the way you look at it, but it changes the way you perceive [things] in general.”

The tree is unnatural because it was made through the multi-fruit trees chip grafting method.

Sam explores around New York State in February every year where he picks 12-18″ inch parts from different stone fruit trees. He prefers this specific variety because of their special capabilities.

When spring comes, the buds begin to heal and become new after the pieces are intertwined together.

This results in new grafting in the tree and it turns every branch into different kinds of fruits. After the process is complete, the colour-coding procedure takes place on white paper that becomes an indicator as to which fruit will grow on which branch.

It is to be noted that every tree comes with its own fruit types that are carefully picked on basis of colour and its bloom.

The report mentioned that Sam’s tree will be having six different kinds of plums along with peach, three apricots and two nectarines. The production process of different fruits on each tree takes nearly five years.