Here’s how to apply online for renewal of passport

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced that passports can now be renewed online without the need to visit any government office.

“The hassle-free e-passport facility is now available, so passports can be renewed online from anywhere without visiting the office,” announced Rana Sanaullah while taking to his official Twitter handle.

The new initiative is set to revolutionize the passport renewal process and alleviate the longstanding grievances of citizens who were once plagued by long queues and waiting times.

It is worth mentioning here that prior to this digital transformation, obtaining a renewed passport was a daunting task for citizens, as long queues stretching outside passport offices were a common sight.

For the online renewal of the passport, applicants are required to gather the following mandatory documents: