34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
- Advertisement -

Here’s how to apply online for renewal of passport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday announced that passports can now be renewed online without the need to visit any government office.

“The hassle-free e-passport facility is now available, so passports can be renewed online from anywhere without visiting the office,” announced Rana Sanaullah while taking to his official Twitter handle.

The new initiative is set to revolutionize the passport renewal process and alleviate the longstanding grievances of citizens who were once plagued by long queues and waiting times.

It is worth mentioning here that prior to this digital transformation, obtaining a renewed passport was a daunting task for citizens, as long queues stretching outside passport offices were a common sight.

For the online renewal of the passport, applicants are required to gather the following mandatory documents:

  • A clear and valid digital photograph with a maximum size of 5MB
  • A valid National Identity Card (NIC) issued by NADRA
  • A photo of the applicant’s old passport
  • Applicants can use their credit or debit cards to pay fee for the renewal
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.