Here's how to get regular show skins in Fortnite

Fortnite has introduced a Regular Show crossover featuring iconic characters from the Cartoon Network series — Mordecai and Skips — plus Rigby as a Sidekick cosmetic rather than a full playable outfit.

These skins and cosmetics are available through the Fortnite Item Shop, not via Battle Pass or quests. Start Fortnite after the daily Item Shop reset, go to the Item Shop and look for the Regular Show section or search terms like “Regular Show,” “Mordecai,” or “Skips.

How to obtain the skins

1. Open the Fortnite Item Shop

The Regular Show collaboration has been released as part of a limited-time cosmetic drop in the Fortnite Item Shop.

2. Look for the regular show bundle

Once you’re in the Item Shop after the daily reset, you should see the Regular Show section near the top. This includes all the themed cosmetics from the collaboration.

3. Purchase with V-bucks

You can buy the Regular Show bundle as a whole or purchase items individually:

Regular Show Bundle (recommended) – Costs around 3,400 V-Bucks, and includes both skins plus additional cosmetics at a discount.

Mordecai skin – ~1,500 V-Bucks

Skips skin – ~1,500 V-Bucks

Additional items like the Rigby Sidekick and themed accessories can be bought separately if you prefer.

4. Complete the purchase before the rotation ends

These skins are time-limited. They are expected to remain in the Item Shop only until 6 February 2026, after which they will rotate out and may not return immediately.