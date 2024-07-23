web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
- Advertisement -

Here’s how to use WhatsApp Web without a phone number

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has recently unveiled a significant update allowing users to register without a phone number.

According to reports, users can now maintain their anonymity, particularly crucial for individuals like journalists who require confidentiality.

The new feature also expands WhatsApp’s accessibility, enabling users without reliable phone numbers, often found in remote areas, to join the platform.

Now, you can use an email address or other methods to sign up. This keeps your information safer and gives more privacy, especially for people like journalists who need to stay anonymous.

Businesses can also leverage this feature to offer anonymous support, fostering trust with their customers.

However, this update also raises security concerns, as WhatsApp must ensure the new sign-up methods are secure and resistant to fake accounts and misuse.

Cybersecurity experts have praised this move, with Dr. Jane Doe, a cybersecurity analyst, noting, “WhatsApp’s decision to allow phone number-free registration is a significant step forward for user privacy. Nevertheless, the company must implement strong security measures to prevent abuse.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.