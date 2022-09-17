Here’s how WhatsApp messages can be sent to unsaved numbers

The users of the social media messaging application WhatsApp can send messages without saving one’s phone number.

People were unaware of the method but there are ways to do so. Here’s how it can be done).

Start with the opening web browser of your mobile before typing type “http://wa.me/91xxxxxxxxxx” (in place of ‘XXXXX’ type the phone number followed by the country code; ed- “https://wa.me/9191125387″.”

The user will then get redirected to you will be redirected to the WhatsApp screen before clicking on the “continue chat” option. The application’s chat window will appear and messages can be sent to the person whose number(s) is not saved.

It was reported earlier that WhatsApp was introducing a new feature for multi-device usage, enabling users to get access to their data on linked devices.

According to WABetaInfo, the messaging app owned by Meta tested multi-device 2.0 on WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS. It said that the updated version of multi-device, which is currently under process, would enable the use of WhatsApp on a secondary mobile device in the future.

Previously, the chat is limited to their primary device only and is not shown on linked devices, however, this update will enable users to access their data on the other devices also.

