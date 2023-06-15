Here’s how you can avail cheaper smartphones

KARACHI: Middle-class segment of society is finding it difficult in getting smartphones these days as the prices of the units are skyrocketing across Pakistan.

Sensing the need to provide cheaper smartphones to the countrymen, the Deploy group of companies has launched cheaper smartphones with the latest features at reasonable prices.

Talking to ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, Chairman Deploy Group of Companies Asif Khan said now middle-class people also can avail of smartphones at reasonable prices.

“The smartphone devices have also become very expensive due to the rising dollar price in the country and we have tried to take this into account,” he told ARY News.

Asif Khan showed the phone made by the company and told me that he uses the same handset, which has all the qualities that a good smartphone has.

He added that the cost of the smartphone made by his company are also affordable for everyone.

Asif Khan said the government is considering smartphones as luxury items but it is basically a necessity, as no one can imagine a life without a smartphone nowadays.