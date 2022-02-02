Here’s how you can get rid of Netflix’s “Continue Watching” list

Are you irritated to see the movies and shows left unfinished in Netlfix’s “Continue Watching” list then here comes a new update for you that will help you get rid of it.

Netflix has finally added the option for users to manually delete shows and movies from their “Continue Watching” row.

The new feature is already out on Netflix’s web, mobile, and TV apps and to remove a show or movie, all you have to do is select the offending card in the row and scroll down to the new “Remove from Continue Watching” option to clear it.

Clicking a second time will quickly undo the removal, in the event, you accidentally remove a movie or a show or a documentary.

In November 2021, Netflix rolled out its mobile games globally to members with Android devices, exploring new ground as competition stiffens on the video streaming pioneer’s home turf.

Users will only require a Netflix subscription to play those games and there will be no additional fees or in-app purchases, the company said.

Offering games for free to current subscribers echoes the strategy Netflix used when moving from a business of DVDs-by-mail to streaming movies.

