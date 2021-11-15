Here’s how you can lock WhatsApp on your phone

Although all texts, chats, and video call on the popular messaging app, WhatsApp are end-to-end encryption and nothing can be intercepted or monitored, but it is possible to make the app even more secure.

WhatsApp can be made more secure by protecting the app itself with whatever biometric security your phone has, such as fingerprints or Face ID. This way, even if someone gets physical possession of your phone, your WhatsApp messages will remain secure.

Below is the procedure explained that how you can lock WhatsApp on your Android and iPhone.

How to lock WhatsApp on Android

You can use your Android phone’s fingerprint reader to ensure only you can open the app.

1. Start WhatsApp on your Android device.

2. Tap the three-dot menu at the top right of the screen and then choose Settings.

3. Tap Account.

4. Tap Privacy.

5. At the bottom of the screen, tap Fingerprint Lock.

6. On the Fingerprint lock screen, turn on Unlock with fingerprint by swiping the button to the right. You’ll need to confirm your fingerprint by touching the sensor with one of the fingers you have registered with the phone.

7. Choose how quickly the app requires Face ID to re-enter the app if you close it. You can choose Immediately, After 1 minute, or After 30 minutes.

How to lock WhatsApp on iPhone

You can lock WhatsApp on your iPhone with Face ID or Touch ID, depending upon what model phone you have. Regardless of which iPhone you have, the process is the same.

1. Start WhatsApp on your iPhone.

2. Tap Settings in the bottom right of the screen.

3. Tap Account.

4. Tap Privacy.

5. At the bottom of the screen, tap Screen Lock.

6. On the Screen Lock page, you’ll either see Require Face ID or Require Touch ID. Swipe the button to the right to turn this security feature on.

7. Choose how quickly the app requires Face ID to re-enter the app if you close it. You can choose Immediately, After 1 minute, After 15 minutes, or After 1 hour.

