Here’s how you can use WhatsApp on PC without mobile phone

WhatsApp is basically designed to be used on mobile phones with an active phone number. However, it is also possible to use the plaform on PC and laptop without mobile phone.

A few months earlier, the platform released the multi-device feature that allows you to access WhatsApp without your smartphone. The feature is available for WhatsApp Web and Desktop versions.

People now have the option to use this messaging app on up to four linked devices at the same time, without requiring their phone to be online. This basically means that even if your phone is switched off, you will be able to access WhatsApp on the (laptop) Web or desktop version.

How to use the messaging platform on Laptop or PC without phone

Step 1: Type WhatsApp Web on your browser if you don’t want to download the desktop version of the app.

Step 2: You will now get WhatsApp Web link on the top, just click on it and a QR code will appear.

Step 3: You need to scan this QR code from your smartphone by opening WhatsApp on your mobile > setting menu > Linked devices > Link device.

Note: Do keep in mind that you will require your smartphone the first time you try to log in to WhatsApp on any other device.

Step 4: You will now see “Scan QR code” written on the top of your WhatsApp screen. So, now you just need to place your phone on laptop’s screen ad scan the QR code.

Once the scanning process is successful, you will be able to use the application on laptop or PC without your phone.

Comments