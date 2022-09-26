Here’s when MDCAT 2022 test will be held in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Vice-Chancellors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad medical colleges on Monday called on Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) President Dr Noushad A. Sheikh to discuss dates regarding holding of MDCAT 2022, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the meeting agreed on holding the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) on November 13 or 20.

It was agreed to release the results of entrance test after 7 days of the organization of MDCAT test.

On September 7, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel announced that the test was postponed for an indefinite period due to countrywide devastation caused by floods.

Abdul Qadir Patel highlighted that the minimum required percentage to apply for admissions to MBBS had been decreased from 65 to 55 percent marks and the requirements for BDS admission were also decreased from 55 to 45 percent marks.

