Here’s why lawyers don’t want to wear black coats

KARACHI: In the wake of extremely hot and humid weather, the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) has sought an “exemption from wearing black coats” in the courts.

The bar association wrote a letter to the sessions judges, seeking an exemption for lawyers from wearing black coats for 10 days.

The bar association’s general secretary said working while wearing a coat in extreme heat is posing risk to health.

Mysterious deaths

In the past 24 hours, rescue officials have discovered 20 bodies in various neighborhoods, with six found in Lyari alone. The Sindh Health Department has confirmed two deaths directly attributed to heatstroke.

The victims, many of whom were identified as drug users, were found in different locations across the city, including II Chandrigar Road, Liyari Chowk, Baloch Colony Jahanabad, Super Highway New Sabzi Mandi, Old Golimar, Be Nazir Park, and Clifton Boat Basin. Rescue officials attribute these deaths primarily to drug addiction exacerbated by the intense heat.

The bodies have been shifted to morgue centers of the Edhi Foundation and Chhipa Welfare.

However, the Sindh Health Department has reported that 49 new cases of heatstroke were admitted to government hospitals on July 17 alone, with Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) recording three cases, Civil Hospital and Liaquatabad Government Hospital reporting 22 cases each, and New Karachi Hospital registering two cases

The heatwave has claimed the lives of 2 people on July 17 due to severe heatstroke.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Fazal Rahman from Jahangir Road and 50-year-old Ramesh from Ranchore Line.

The Sindh Health Department has advised public to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of heatstroke occur.