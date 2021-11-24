Here’s why round pizza come in a square box

Among children and elders, pizza is undoubtedly one of the most popular foods in the world.

Many of you must have noticed that pizza comes in a square box. But have you thought about why, despite being round in shape, a pizza comes in a square box?

Here’s the reason why:

The answer is actually quite simple: square boxes are easier and less expensive to produce because they are assembled from one sheet of cardboard.

They’re easy to construct on-site, and can be easily stacked and stored in corners or in the freezer aisle.

Another reason is that they are cost-effective as well.

Round boxes are way too hard to make as compared to square ones, and meanwhile, the square boxes also keep your meal safe.

The next question: why is it not cut into squares? Why are Pizza slices cut in triangles?

The only way to cut a round thing evenly is to cut it into small triangles. Pizza is also cut square in many places. But that is when the size of the pizza is very big.

