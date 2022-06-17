Friday, June 17, 2022
Here’s why trains have ‘X’ sign on last bogie

You must have noticed a big ‘X’ mark on the back of the last bogie of all trains. But, have you ever thought about what does it mean?

The mark ‘X’ written on the last compartment of the train suggests the train is moving with its last coach and no coach is left over. It is generally written in effervescence yellow.

If a train passes a station and the Station Master notices that the last compartment doesn’t have a big letter ‘X’ then he becomes sure that the train is in trouble and it is moving without its last vehicle.

The ‘LV’ sign

Besides the ‘X’ mark, a small board with letters ‘LV’ (black on yellow) is also attached to the last compartment. ‘LV’ means, Last Vehicle.

A red light is available right below the letter X and it is a vital element to focus.

