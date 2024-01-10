Heroic shockingly out from 1st RMR open qualifier defeated by Nemiga

The Norwegian esports Counter-Strike 2 team, Heroic, is shockingly out of the first Regional Major Ranking (RMR) open qualifier after defeat to Nemiga Gaming – a Belarusian esports organization.

Team Heroic did not go beyond the Round of 64 in the qualifier, as they lost a best-of-one, 11-13 loss, to the young Nemiga’s roster resulting in elimination from the first RMR open qualifier.

However, it is not all over yet for the Danish roster as they still have a few more opportunities left to prove their worth.

“Best of one you can’t afford too many mistakes, it can be a bit rough,” Heroic’s coach Eetu “sAw” Saha said on the broadcast.

We are out from the open qual. 3more chances 🙏 — Guy Iluz (@NertzCS) January 9, 2024

Here are the dates of the next RMR Europe open qualifiers:

Qualifier #2: January 10-11

Open Qualifier #3: January 12-13

Open Qualifier #4: January 14-15

Heroic’s open qualifier defeat after roster change

The team recently underwent several changes to the project, initially losing captain cadiaN. After the recent controversy involving the Danish duo jabbi⁠ and stavn, both were sold to rival Astralis.

Heroic’s current CS2 lineup is as follows:

René “TeSeS” Madsen

Rasmus “sjuush” Beck

Guy “NertZ” Iluz

Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi

Damjan “kyxsan” Stoilkovski

While the first challenge might not have been a success, Heroic still has a few more opportunities to qualify for the Major. The PGL Copenhagen Major will be the first Major of the new year and will take place towards the end of March 2024.