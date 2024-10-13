Hezbollah foils Israeli troop infiltration attempts in Lebanon

Lebanon’s Hezbollah freedom fighters group said it clashed twice with Israeli troops who attempted to infiltrate near a Lebanese border village on Sunday and claimed several other attacks overnight.

Hezbollah fighters detonated explosive devices at Israeli soldiers and “clashed with them as they attempted to infiltrate” twice near the Lebanese village of Ramia, the group said, reporting fighting that lasted about an hour.

The group also claimed attacks on Israeli troops in Lebanon and on the Israeli side of the border.

Lebanon state media says Israeli strike ‘completely’ destroys mosque

Lebanese official media said an Israeli air strike Sunday had destroyed a mosque in the war-torn south, the latest attack as Israel intensified its bombardment campaign on the country in recent weeks.

“At around 3:45 am (1245 GMT) enemy aircraft carried out an airstrike targeting the old mosque in the centre of the village of Kfar Tibnit, completely destroying it,” the National News Agency reported.

Israel says intercepts about five projectiles from Lebanon

The Israeli military said it intercepted about five projectiles fired from Lebanon on Sunday shortly after air raid sirens blared in several northern areas of the country.

Sirens also sounded in and around the northern city of Haifa, a day after the army said the group had fired around 320 projectiles from Lebanon into Israel during Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day which ended at nightfall Saturday.