Hezbollah warns Israelis to stay away from army in residential areas

By AFP
Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah on Friday warned Israelis to stay away from Israeli army sites in residential areas in the north of the country.

“The Israeli enemy army uses the homes” of Israelis in north Israel, and has military bases inside residential “neighbourhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre,” it said in a statement in Arabic and Hebrew.

It warned Israelis “from being near these military gatherings in order to preserve their lives.”

After almost a year of cross-border fire, Israel has increased its strikes on Hezbollah sites since September 23.

The escalation has killed more than 1,200 people and displaced around a million from their homes.

Hezbollah has repeatedly announced it has fired rockets at areas in northern Israel.

In another development, Nicaragua is breaking off diplomatic relations with Israel, the Central American nation said on Friday, calling the Israeli government “fascist” and “genocidal.”

Nicaragua’s government, in a statement, said the break in relations was due to Israel’s attacks on Palestinian territories.

The nation’s congress had, earlier in the day, passed a resolution requesting Nicaragua take action to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the Gaza war.

The conflict, the Nicaraguan government said, now also “extends against Lebanon and gravely threatens Syria, Yemen and Iran.”

The Middle East is on high alert for further regional escalation after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel on Oct. 1.

