Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed all smiles in viral wedding video

Celebrity couple Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot on Wednesday in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, the two can’t take their eyes off each other in their viral wedding video.

After making their relationship official last month, the couple officially took the plunge and exchanged vows earlier this week, and said ‘Qubool hai’ in a minimalistic Nikkah ceremony on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Highlights from the Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed wedding, shot by renowned photographer Abdul Samad Zia, were shared by the duo on their respective Instagram handles simultaneously and undoubtedly this loved-up video is the most heartwarming sight on the internet today.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

‘Berukhi’ actor dazzled in her exquisite bridal trousseau by ace designer Ali Xeeshan’s theatre studio, with the look put together by Waleed Nadeem, while the gorgeous bride was dolled by celebrity makeup artist Sara Ali in earthy tones with pulled back slick hairdo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

On the other hand, ‘Hangor’ actor looked dapper in his all-white prince coat by the designer’s studio.

The newlyweds garnered tremendous response from the audience on their posts, and fans can’t stop admiring the two for their endearing affection towards each other. Many of their co-actors were spotted in the comments sections as well, while they drop hearty wishes for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Many videos circulating on social media feature little moments from their special day, where Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed were seen shaking a leg, whereas one of the videos sees Arez plant a kiss on her forehead soon after their Nikkah.

