Hiba Bukhari’s pictures of Australia trip go viral

Pictures of actor Hiba Bukhari’s Australia trip are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Hiba Bukhari shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. It showed her spending leisure time close to the multi-venue performing arts centre Sydney Opera House.

The clicks were a hit and got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

Netizens asked the actor if she watched the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground with their comments.

Several users complimented her looks with their remarks also.

Hiba Bukhari wins social media with her pictures and videos of her personal and professional happening. The visuals get thousands and millions of reactions from her admirers.

Earlier, the pictures of her donning a stunning orange three-piece suit turned heads on Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Hiba Bukhari exchanged rings with fellow celebrity Arez Ahmed in December last year before tying the knot in January this year.

Moreover, she has worked in several prolific serials with “Berukhi” being one of them.

