Hiba Fawad raises concern over ‘search warrant’

ISLAMABAD: Hiba Fawad, wife of Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, has expressed mistrust on police by saying that the law enforcement agency might “recover” some objectionable or illegal stuff by placing it themselves inside her house under the pretext of ‘search warrant’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Hiba Fawad raised concern over ‘search warrant’ and said that the police might “recover” some objectionable or illegal stuff by placing it themselves inside her house.

She regretted that Fawad was taken to court handcuffed and head covered “like a terrorist”, urging the authorities to ‘stop such treatment’.

Chaudhry’s wife further said she was not being allowed to meet her husband despite the court’s orders, requesting Punjab caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi to allow her daughters to meet their father.

Hiba said she was ready to file a petition “if that is the only way my children and I can meet Fawad”.

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial magistrate on Saturday granted police two-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for ‘threatening’ members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to details, Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension in Fawad Chaudhry’s physical remand, sending the former information minister on two-day physical remand.

In the order, the judicial magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to produce the PTI leader before his court on Monday (January 30) upon the expiry of his remand.

The case

The former federal minister was arrested for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Read more: PLEA AGAINST FAWAD CHAUDHRY’S ARREST DISMISSED

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

A case against PTi leader was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

Comments