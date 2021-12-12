Hidayat videos scandal: Authorities fail to recover two missing girls

QUETTA: Authorities have failed to recover the two missing girls in obscene videos scandal involving Hidayat Khilji, whereas, the mother of the victim girls has suspiciously vanished from the scene, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Balochistan authorities have expedited efforts to recover the missing girls who appeared in the obscene videos following the orders of Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo. However, the recovery of the missing girls was not yet made.

According to the home minister, the authorities were contacting Afghan officials for the recovery of both girls. Police said that the mother of the victim girls has also vanished from the scene.

Police said that the first complaint regarding the disappearance of the girls had been registered by their mother.

To review the progress on the investigation into the obscene videos scandal, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau will chair a high-level session today.

Yesterday, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had ordered the concerned authorities for early recovery of the abducted women and arrests of all culprits in the obscene videos scandal involving Hidayat Khilji

Balochistan CM Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had directed police forces to use all available resources for the recovery of abducted women and culprits involved in the obscene videos scandal.

He had said that the culprits don’t deserve any pardon who are involved in disrespecting and victimising the women. He had also assured the victims’ families of full support from the government.

A manhunt had been launched to arrest a ‘third suspect’ after the registration of a new complaint by another woman. Moreover, the videos were sent to a forensic lab in Lahore as the police forces were waiting for a report on their authenticity.

The arrest of Hidayat Khilji was reported on December 3 after police claimed to have arrested the head of a gang involved in blackmailing girls after raping and filming their obscene videos.

Press Conference about Video Scandal in Quetta by DIG Quetta

Police had claimed that the accused raped the girls after luring them into the trap by offering jobs. They revealed that the girls were intoxicated by the accused before raping them.

