Hidden cameras case: Private school sealed over DG Schools’ order

KARACHI: A private school has been sealed by the local administration following the orders of the Director-General (DG) Schools after the discovery of hidden cameras, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) East said in a statement that the private near Safora Goth was sealed over the request of the DG Schools.

Prior to this development, DG Schools Mansoob Siddiqui sent a letter to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) East to seal the private school.

Mansoob Siddiqui said in a statement that a visit had been paid to the private school on November 3 following the complaint of a teacher.

READ: FIA COMPLAINS ABOUT DG SCHOOLS INACTION IN HIDDEN CAMERAS CASE

The visiting team had discovered the installation of hidden cameras in the school and a show-cause notice was issued to the principal, he added.

“The principal did not appear before the authorities despite the issuance of a show-cause notice. The registration of the school was cancelled under the regulations,” said Mansoob Siddiqui.

On November 5, it emerged that hidden cameras were installed inside women’s washrooms of a private school in the Scheme-33 of Safoora Goth area.

After the woman staff of the school shared their suspicion with the Sindh Education and Literacy Department of hidden installed cameras inside the toilets meant for women and girls, the authority’s team had raided the site and discovered the concealed camera behind the washroom basins.

The private school’s registration had been scrapped following the discovery of the cameras inside the school while further stern actions have been vowed against those found guilty by education minister Sardar Shah.

READ: FIA, POLICE AT STANDSTILL IN PROBING KARACHI SCHOOL’S HIDDEN CAMERA CASE

The ministry had said the issue will be raised with the federal investigation agency FIA which will look into all the possible angles of the crime.

However, there have yet to be any police actions while only the education ministry has suspended the school registration.

It’s not yet established where the videos were being recorded and what sinister purpose it had been serving for which FIA is set to launch the probe, said Sardar Shah.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!