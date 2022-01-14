High courts should refrain from interfering in varsities’ policies: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has directed that the high courts should refrain from interfering in varsities’ affairs related to their policies and regulations, ARY News reported on Friday.

The top court issued the directives after declaring the Peshawar High Court’s verdict null and void in which PHC had reduced the academic disqualification period of a varsity student named Aimal Khan.

In a five-page ruling, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court (SC) nullified the PHC verdict after approving the appeal of Khyber Medical University (KMU).

In its verdict, the Supreme Court ordered the high courts of the country to refrain from interfering in policies, regulations and other affairs of the varsities except for a violation of basic rights.

The apex court stated that the education experts of the varsities could make better decisions regarding their students. The SC further stated that the primary task of judges is making decisions in accordance with the law instead of giving rulings on the basis of personal preferences.

It added that democracy is established on the basis of enforcing the law. The top court observed that Aimal Khan had admitted the mistake of attempting the exam paper on behalf of another student.

The top court reinstated the three-year academic disqualification of a varsity student Aimal Khan who had illegally appeared in the exams on behalf of another student. Following the illegal act, Aimal Khan had been disqualified for continuing her studies for three years by the KMU administration.

The disqualified student had moved to the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to challenge the KMU’s decision and the high court reduced the academic disqualification period of the varsity student from three to one year.

