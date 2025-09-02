High flood in Budhni Nullah Peshawar inundates residential areas

PESHAWAR: A high flood in Budhni Nullah on Tuesday caused widespread inundation in residential areas of Peshawar, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert.

According to the Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the water discharge at Darmangi in Budhni Nullah has surged to 16,142 cusecs, categorizing the situation as a high-level flood.

The department issued a warning on social media and shared a video of Shareen Khan, Executive Engineer of the Peshawar Canal Division, announcing the flood alert through local mosques.

The floodwaters have entered residential homes in the Arbab Cottage area, submerging houses. Local residents have been forced to take refuge on rooftops as the floodwaters continue to rise. Many homes have suffered significant damage, with goods destroyed by the flooding.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, and rescue operations are underway to assist affected residents.