Student athlete badly injured during high jump competition in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A school student athlete was critically injured during a high jump event at a school sports competition in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after missing the crash mat and landing on the ground.

According to social media reports, the incident occurred during a school sports competition organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department.

A video of the accident went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism of provincial sports and education authorities over alleged negligence.

The injured student has been identified as Mudaser Gul, a resident of Bannu district and a student of Government High School Mama Khel Banochi, Bannu.

The video shows the young athlete completely missing the landing mat and falling directly onto the ground, resulting in a severe back injury.

Reports said there was no proper landing mat or adequate safety arrangements at the venue. Following the accident, the student reportedly lost consciousness.

There were also no first-aid facilities available at the competition, prompting further public outrage. He was later shifted by ambulance to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

Social media users described the incident as clear evidence of “criminal negligence and incompetence by provincial sports officials,” criticizing authorities for failing to provide even basic medical assistance at the event.

In response, Focal Person to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi, said in a statement on X that the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Taj Muhammad Khan Tarand, had taken immediate notice of the incident.

According to the statement, Taj Muhammad Tarand contacted the injured athlete’s brother, expressed deep regret over the incident, and prayed for the student’s speedy recovery.

He assured that the provincial government would bear all medical expenses of the injured athlete and ensure he receives complete medical care and support.

“The government considers the safety and welfare of athletes a top priority,” the statement said, adding that the injured player would not be left alone and that the state would fulfill its responsibility.

The advisor also announced that a formal inquiry would be conducted into the incident and that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible for poor arrangements and negligence.