High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for trade talks

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Saudi delegation arrived in Islamabad on Sunday with aims to explore trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Investment Minister Ibrahim Almubarak led the 50-member delegation to boost bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Petroleum Minister Musadik Masood Malik welcomed the delegation upon their arrival at Noor Khan Air Base.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan said that the three-day visit of the Saudi delegation will pave the way for enhancing trade relations between investors from both countries.

The commerce ministry has selected several companies in relevant sectors to hold meetings with their Saudi counterparts, he added.

Khan went on to add that prominent Pakistani companies would collaborate with as many as 30 Saudi companies in different sectors.

According to the minister, the meetings will target sectors such as agriculture, mining, human resources, energy, chemicals and maritime.

Additionally, discussions will also be held for investment prospects in other sectors including refinery, IT, religious tourism, telecom, aviation, construction, water and power generation, he said.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan maintained that these discussions were aimed at identifying investment opportunities that would generate employment and boost exports between the two countries.

The local companies of Pakistan would present their business and investment proposals to their Saudi counterparts, he said, while expressing hope that several companies would be able to finalise deals during the meetings.