High-level US delegation in Pakistan to discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: After Saudi Arabia and Iran’s top officials visited Pakistan, a high-level United States delegation is currently in Pakistan as both countries are engaged in talks on bilateral relations, ARY News reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to well-known sources, the three-member delegation, led by US Under Secretary John Bass reached Pakistan on Sunday night from Doha, Qatar.

After the formation of the new federal government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, this is the first high-level US delegation to visit Pakistan.

The sources privy to the development said that Pakistan and the United States are holding detailed talks on various aspects of bilateral relations, including regional security issues.

Additionally, the US delegation and Pakistan’s high-level officials are discussing strengthening ties between the two nations. The US delegation will depart tonight, the sources added.

It is noteworthy that the US delegation reached a few days after Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi visited Pakistan.

During his three-day visit, the Iranian president met his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, Governor Balighur Rehman, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, CM Murad Ali Shah and others.

Earlier, Iranian President Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi reiterated the commitment to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.

“The two sides agreed to further expand trade and economic cooperation and affirmed their commitment to transform their common border from ‘border of peace’ to a ‘border of prosperity’ through joint development-oriented economic projects, including setting up of joint border markets, economic free zones, and new border openings,” the joint statement of Pakistan and Iran read.

It added that the two leaders agreed to boost their bilateral trade to USD10 billion over the next five years. Both sides underscored the imperative of a long-term durable economic partnership and collaborative regional economic and connectivity model, particularly for socio-economic development in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan Province and Pakistan’s Balochistan Province.

Earlier on April 17, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that billions of dollars’ worth of investment was expected as a result of the recent visit by the Saudi delegation, ARY News reported.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, the PM commended the efforts of the federal cabinet and relevant authorities for the successful visit, he said the Saudi delegation was impressed by the preparations of Pakistani ministers and officials.

He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his special interest in Pakistan, which led to a successful visit by the Saudi delegation.