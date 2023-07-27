High-profile team formed to probe ‘target killing’ of Sindh MPA’s brother

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh established a high-profile team to investigate the alleged target killing of Sindh MPA’s brother and nephew in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, IG Sindh – Ghulam Nabi Memon – established a high-profile investigative team under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South – Irfan Baloch to investigate the alleged target killing of Akram Abro and Shehryar Abro in broad daylight.

The high-profile investigative team comprised of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South – Asad Raza, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jacobabad – Sumair Noor, Incharge Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) – Raja Umer Khattab, Superintendent of Police (SP) investigation – Abrez Abbasi, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agha Asghar Pathan, In-charge IT Section Jacobabad Shafaat Awan as well as Station House Officer (SHO) and Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) Defense.

READ: MPA Aslam Abro’s brother, nephew shot dead in Karachi gun attack

It is worth mentioning here that the brother and nephew of Sindh MPA Aslam Abro were shot dead in a firing incident at their vehicle in the jurisdiction of Defense Police Station, Karachi on Wednesday, prompted IG Sindh to assemble a high-profile investigative team to look into the case.

IG Sindh – Ghulam Nabi Memon – assured that the established team will make all efforts to identify and arrest the accused involved in the attack.

The investigative team will also present the progress report to IG Sindh.