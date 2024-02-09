High profile terrorist of Daesh killed in Balochistan

The security forces of Pakistan on Friday claimed to have killed high-profile terrorist, Abdul Shakoor, affiliated with the banned organization Daesh, ARY News reported, citing an ISPR press statement.

As per the ISPR spokesperson, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Qilla Saifullah District of Balochistan on the reported presence of a high-profile terrorist.

During the exchange of fire with the high-profile terrorist, Abdul Shakoor alias Nauman alias Abu Hamza Khurasani of Daesh, was killed.

The killed terrorist was the mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah and Pishin on 7 February 24 and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies in Pakistan.

He also planned to conduct high-profile suicide bombing attacks in Balochistan, which have been successfully averted due to timely and prompt action by security forces and intelligence agencies.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with the Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts to sabotage the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan.