High tidal waves flood Karachi’s coastal areas

KARACHI: Flooding has been reported at various areas of Karachi’s Coast on Saturday owing to high tidal waves, amid the first spell of monsoon rainfall in the city.

According to reports high tidal waves drenching coastal areas of Manora, Hawkes Bay and Sandspit.

The water of tidal waves has entered in some residential areas as well as huts built along the beaches.

Scores of roads at Manora and Sandspit, have drowned under the water. The residents of affected areas being evacuated to safer places.

It is to be mentioned here that the city authorities have imposed ban over bathing and swimming in the sea under section 144.

Police personnel have been deployed along the city’s beaches to stop citizens used to visit beaches during rainy weather.

City authorities used to impose preventive measure along Karachi’s coast in months of June, July and August to avoid losses of life caused by high tidal waves in the harsh sea.