Highest 2 Lowest: A Thrilling, Stylish Crime Drama Packed with Energy

Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest is a vibrant, high-energy crime thriller that reimagines Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 classic High and Low. This modern adaptation, set in the heart of New York City, blends sharp social commentary with gripping action and a dazzling visual style.

Directed with flair by Lee and written by Alan Fox, the film delivers a fresh take on a timeless story while staying true to its roots.

If you’re searching for a movie that combines heart-pounding suspense, stellar performances, and a love letter to NYC, Highest 2 Lowest is a must-watch.

A Bold and Stylish Retelling

Inspired by Kurosawa’s masterpiece, Highest 2 Lowest follows music mogul David King (Denzel Washington) as he navigates a high-stakes kidnapping crisis. The story kicks off with a breathtaking opening sequence, featuring sweeping shots of Manhattan and Brooklyn bathed in morning light. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s stunning visuals set the tone, capturing the city’s pulse and energy. A neon “WELCOME” sign atop a building subtly nods to Kurosawa’s original, blending old and new with finesse.

The plot centers on David, a confident industry titan whose world unravels when his teenage son’s friend Kyle (Elijah Wright) is mistakenly kidnapped. The ransom demand? A staggering $17.5 million. As David grapples with the decision to pay for someone else’s child, the film dives into themes of wealth, loyalty, and social divides, all while keeping you on the edge of your seat.

Denzel Washington Shines in a Star-Studded Cast

Denzel Washington, in his fifth collaboration with Lee, delivers a commanding performance as David King. His charisma and intensity drive the film, recalling their past hit Inside Man with its tight pacing and sharp dialogue. The supporting cast, including Jeffrey Wright as Paul, David’s loyal driver, and Ilfenesh Hadera as his wife Pam, adds depth and heart. A$AP Rocky steals scenes with his magnetic presence, while Aubrey Joseph and LaChanze round out an impressive ensemble.

Spike Lee’s Love Letter to New York

Shot in New York for the first time since 2012’s Red Hook Summer, Lee’s affection for the city shines through every frame. From Dumbo’s luxury apartments to chaotic Puerto Rican Day celebrations, the film captures NYC’s vibrant spirit. Lee infuses the story with playful touches, like split-screen visuals and a music video-style sequence featuring twerking dancers, keeping the energy electric.

Action-Packed and Visually Stunning

The film’s second half ramps up the excitement with a thrilling train sequence set against a lively festival backdrop. Lee’s direction is masterful, blending chaotic action with precise storytelling. The kidnapper’s clever tactics keep the detectives—and viewers—guessing, making for a pulse-pounding chase. Howard Drossin’s dynamic score, paired with standout tracks like Aiyana-Lee’s powerful anthem, elevates the experience.

Why Highest 2 Lowest Stands Out

Unlike Lee’s less successful remake Oldboy, Highest 2 Lowest strikes a perfect balance between homage and originality. It doesn’t aim to replicate Kurosawa’s deep dive into class and marriage dynamics but instead carves its own path with style and swagger. The film tackles modern themes like social media’s role in shaping public perception, adding a fresh layer to the narrative.

Final Verdict: A Must-See Crime Thriller

Highest 2 Lowest is a slick, entertaining ride that showcases Spike Lee at his best. With a stellar cast, breathtaking visuals, and a story that keeps you hooked, it’s a standout at the Cannes Film Festival and a top pick for moviegoers. Catch it in theaters starting August 22 for a thrilling, stylish experience that lives up to its title—no lows, only highs.

Rated R | Runtime: 2 hours 14 minutes

