‘Highest demand, supply of power in history of Pakistan achieved today’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that the highest demand and supply of power in history of Pakistan achieved today at 24,284 megawatts, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Hammad Azhar announced that the country met the highest demand and supply of power in history which reflects not just higher demand and generation but also the increased transmission capacity.

The energy minister said in another tweet, “In contrast, highest generation & transmission achieved before PTI govt was in July 2018 at 20,811 MW.”

He added, “This new record has been set despite the fact that Pakistan’s biggest dam, Tarbela, is producing just 25% of its output this year during peak season.”

Earlier in the day, the energy minister said that an uninterrupted gas supply is being ensured to power plants. The spokesperson in his statement released today said gas supply has been increased to 750 MMCFD from 685 MMCFD to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Currently, the power sector is being ensured more and uninterrupted gas supply to end load shedding, the spokesperson said and added that after the restoration of the LNG terminal, the unannounced power outages have ended in the country.

The spokesperson further said that inflows and outflows from the country’s rivers are being monitored. Alternate plans for power generation are already ready.