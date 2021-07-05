Highway built around a house after owner refused to move

A 40-square-metre house is surrounded by a two-lane highway by authorities after the owner refused compensation from the real estate developer to build the road.

This is the story about the ‘Nail House’ in China’s Guangzhou where a woman named Liang reportedly refused to move to a new location from her house despite being offered by the real estate development prior to constructing a highway.

It was learnt that they tried to change the owner’s mind for 10 years, however, they remained unsuccessful, according to reports. Later, the highway was built around the house with almost no light, a lot of noise and air pollution.

Liang had said that she did not want to move because the government hadn’t offered her a replacement home in a great location, Dailymail UK reported. It emerged that two flats had been offered to Ms Liang in replacement but she refused and demanded the government to allot her four flats.

She reportedly said she had no problem with the aftermath and didn’t care what others thought of her. Liang added, ” You think this environment is poor, but I feel it’s quiet, liberating, pleasant and comfortable.”

The house owner had fought a legal battle against the Chinese government for 10 years after the authorities sought to buy and demolish her house to construct a motorway bridge which was later completed in 2020, whereas, the house is now famous as ‘Nail House’.

According to reports, Liang was the only person out of 47 families and seven companies to refuse compensation and relocation.

Chinese authorities said that she had been offered several houses, as well as monetary compensation, however, she rejected them all. They also said that the safety issues had been investigated before the bridge’s construction and the house was cleared for the residents to live there safely.