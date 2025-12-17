Hijab row: Indian minister Sanjay Nishad draws criticism for misogynistic remarks

NEW DELHI: Indian minister Sanjay Nishad has sparked fresh controversy amid the ongoing hijab row, following comments made in connection with an incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The controversy began after a video went viral showing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar forcibly removing the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during an official event. The incident occurred at the Chief Minister’s residence during a ceremony to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited doctors.

In the footage, Nitish Kumar is seen asking Dr Nusrat Parveen to remove her hijab before pulling it off himself in front of attendees.

The video triggered widespread criticism on social media and from opposition parties, with the Congress demanding the chief minister’s immediate resignation, calling the act “shameful and unacceptable.”

Commenting on the incident, Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad, while speaking to a local news channel, questioned the public outrage and made remarks that were widely condemned as derogatory and misogynistic.

He stated, “People should not make a hue and cry over this. After all, Nitish Kumar is also a human being. Just touching the veil caused such an uproar—what would have happened if something else had been touched?”

Nishad made the remarks with apparent impertinence and shamelessness, smiling and laughing, which further fueled public outrage.

The comments drew a strong reaction from Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who condemned the minister’s remarks in a post on X. “These shameless words are being said with a laugh by UP government minister Sanjay Nishad. His manner and sly laughter reflect a vile, absurd, and misogynistic mindset,” she said.

The incident continues to fuel debate over women’s dignity, consent, and the treatment of minorities in India.