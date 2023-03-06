Hijab made mandatory for female teachers, students in AJK

KASHMIR: The education department of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has made hijab mandatory for female students and teachers in co-education institutions, ARY News reported on Monday, citing a notification.

In the notification, the AJK education department said “it has been observed that the female students and teachers were not made to wear hijab in institutions where co-education is practised.

The department directed the administration of all the schools and colleges to ensure the implementation of its orders regarding hijab in “letter and spirit”.

It warned that in case the instructions were violated, disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated “against the heads of the institutions concerned”.

