Hijab row: Indian SC refuses to hear plea against Karnataka HC interim order

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court (SC) on Friday refused to hear a plea challenging the Karnataka HC’s interim order directing students not to insist on wearing hijab till the matter is decided.

The plea filed through advocates Rahamatullah Kothwal and Adeel Ahmed said: “The right to wear Hijab falls under the right to expression under Article 19 (1)(a), right to privacy and freedom of conscience under Article 25. The same cannot be infringed upon without a valid law”.

The college administration has resisted a group of students’ insistence to wear Hijab. The matter has triggered the reaction, where others have worn saffron scarf.

However, the Indian SC refused to conduct an immediate hearing on the petition.

“The court is observing the proceedings of Karnataka High Court and whatever is happening in Karnataka,” the court remarked, adding that it would hear the matter at an appropriate time.

Read more: #AllahuAkbar: Karnataka’s brave muslim girl Muskan speaks to ARY News

The matter went viral after Karnataka Muslim girl Muskan single-handedly confronted the Hindu extremist mob to protect her right of wearing a hijab.

Muskan, speaking exclusively with ARY News about the incident, said the group started chanting Jai Shri Ram as soon as she entered the college in Bangalore city of the Bangalore state. She admitted to not being scared and started chanting Allahu Akbar on the face of the mob.

