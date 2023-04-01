Hike in petrol prices: Finance Ministry issues clarification

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry on Saturday issued a clarification over the circulation of speculative reports about an increase in prices of petrol and diesel, ARY News reported.

In a brief statement, the finance ministry rejected the news and notification circulating on social media regarding the increase in the prices of petroleum products, terming them ‘rumours’.

A day earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the prices of petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the next 15 days.

Ishaq Dar said in a press statement that the government kept the petroleum products prices unchanged till April 15. He further said that the kerosene oil and light diesel prices were reduced up to Rs10.

The petrol price was maintained at Rs272 per litre and the diesel price at Rs293 per litre till April 15.

After revision, the kerosene oil price will be available at Rs180.29 per litre after the reduction of Rs10 and light diesel oil (LDO) at Rs174.68.

On March 15, the government increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs5 and Rs13 per litre.

