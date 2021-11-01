Hike in profit margins: Petroleum dealers, govt to hold talks from Nov 03

ISLAMABAD: Talks between the petroleum dealers association and the government would commence on November 03 after the former agreed to hold negotiations over a hike in profit margin on fuel products, ARY NEWS reported.

The government once again extended an invitation to the petroleum dealers association that was previously refusing to sit down with the government.

This time the association agreed to hold talks with the authorities and announced that the negotiation would take place at the petroleum division from November 03.

“Our delegation will meet the government,” it said adding that the other side would be represented by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, secretary petroleum, and other officials.

The petrol pump dealers association has announced to go on strike on November 5 following the call of the central organisation to demand the hike in commission.

In a press conference, the president of the petrol pump dealers association Owais Arshad had said that the petrol pumps will observe a strike on November 6 to protest against the unchanged commission rate for years.

Owais Arshad criticised that the commission of the petrol pumps is only 2.5 percent for the last nine years despite the expenditures have increased since 2012.

