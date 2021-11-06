Hike in petroleum prices challenged in LHC

LAHORE: The recent hike in the prices of petroleum products have been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

Petitioner Azhar Siddique advocate has argued that the petrol prices have been increased without an approval from the federal cabinet.

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), federal government and other concerned have been made party in the case.

The government on early Friday jacked up the prices of petrol and diesel by more than Rs eight per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs 8.03 to Rs 145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs 8.14 to Rs 142.62 per litre.

In a case hearing, a two-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, on Thursday asked the government to apprise the court regarding the procedure of fixing the prices of petroleum products in the country.

The court had also issued a notice to the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

The petitioner stated that there was no procedure to fix the prices of petroleum products in the country while the government is receiving 17 per cent sales tax.

The petitioner further stated that the government’s imposition of sales tax on essential items was a violation of the Constitution.

