Hikers in trainers and jogging bottoms with no equipment rescued from -15°C mountain

Two young hill walkers had to be rescued in harsh weather conditions after setting out to climb the second highest mountain in Scotland.

The pair were said to be ill-prepared to take on the challenges of hiking on a flank leading to rugged Ben Macdui in the Cairngorms.

The walkers, aged in their early 20s, were assisted by the Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team at 8.45pm on Tuesday after they became trapped on rocky terrain in -15C conditions.

The rescuers said they did not have appropriate footwear or ice picks, having set off at around 6pm with the intention of climbing the mountain, which stands 1,309 metres above sea level.

They were found in the goat track area of Coire an t-Sneachda with no means of safely continuing their journey.

The pair were taken from the hill safely by around 1am on Wednesday.

They are understood to have been wearing jogging bottoms and trainers, with little waterproof clothing.

Rescue team leader Iain Cornfoot assessed that the men would have struggled to survive the night in the freezing conditions.

A spokesperson for the Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team said: ‘The team was called out at 8.45pm last night to assist two hill walkers who had become cragfast in the Goat Track area of Coire an t-Sneachda.

‘The pair had set off at 18:00 intending to climb Ben Macdui, but without crampons or an ice axe they quickly found themselves unable to continue on steep ground in winter conditions.’

After some rewarming and reassurance, the rescuers were able to set up a belay and lower them safely back down to the corrie floor.

‘Everyone was off the hill and back at base by 1am. A good outcome all round,’ the spokesperson said.

Police Scotland was approached for comment.